Cruise Ship Season Begins Sunday

Another sure sign that summer is on the way, the first cruise ship of the season arrives in St. John’s on Sunday.

The Phoenix Reisen Amera is scheduled to arrive in St. John’s on May 5, with approximately 900 passengers.

In total, there are 40 scheduled visits from 18 cruise lines scheduled to arrive between the months of May and October, with more than 54,000 passengers expected to visit the City of St. John’s.

A wide variety of cruise lines include the Port of St. John’s on their cruise itineraries as both a home port and an in-transit port of call.