Prime Minister tours Summerford and Twillingate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Summerford on Thursday, where he visited the Cottle’s Lumber and Wood Product Plant.

With the Liberals losing ground in national polls, Trudeau took on some of the Conservatives’ talking points on cost of living. He accused Conservative leader Pierre Pollievre of stoking fear and anger without offering solutions. He also defended his own government’s financial records and initiatives, such as the increases to the Canada Child Benefit and the grocery rebate.

Trudeau also made a whistle stop at the Fun, Fish and Folk Festival in Twillingate.

