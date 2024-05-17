Letter-Writing Event to Mark Rainbow Week of Action in St. John’s

From May 11th to 17th, 2SLGBTQIA+ advocates and allies across Canada are speaking up for a more free, equal and socially just future through a Rainbow Week of Action organized by the Society of Queer Momentum.

As part of the week of action, advocates and allies in St. John’s are hosting a letter-writing event to bring community members together to urge Members of Parliament and other elected officials to take action for rainbow equality.

The letter-writing event will take place at the St. John’s City Hall Foran Room on Friday, May 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free pizza, refreshments and letter-writing materials will be provided.