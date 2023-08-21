Portion of Elizabeth Avenue closed starting today for construction project

Beginning today, a portion of Elizabeth Avenue from Newtown Road to Allandale Road/Bonaventure Avenue will be restricted to local traffic only.

A detour will be in place to direct traffic along Bonaventure Avenue, Whiteway Street and Newtown Road, or Allandale Road, Prince Philip Drive and Westerland Road.

Local traffic in the area will not be able to turn left onto Elizabeth Avenue from Bonaventure Avenue.

Flag persons will be on site to direct traffic and signage will be in place.

Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible.

The road closure is required to complete street rehabilitation and develop a shared-use path.