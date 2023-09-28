Poll shows federal Conservatives take the lead in this province

New polling numbers from Abacus Data show the federal Conservatives have taken the lead in this province. Support for the federal Conservatives now stands at 42 per cent in Newfoundland and Labrador, while the Liberals are at 33 per cent and the NDP at 23 per cent. Exactly 500 adults in the province were surveyed from Sept. 19-25.

The margin of error is plus or minus 4.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.