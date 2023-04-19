Police arrest fifth teenager in connection with Prince of Wales Collegiate attack

Police have made another arrest connected to an attack at a St. John’s high school on March 9.

A 17-year-old boy from St. John’s was arrested Tuesday after an assault on a 16-year-old boy at Prince of Wales Collegiate last month. The 17-year-old is charged with the following offences.

Attempted murder (party to the offence)

Assault with a weapon (party to the offence)

Aggravated assault

Failure to comply with a youth sentence order

Five teenagers have now been arrested. Charges were laid in March against three boys, ages 14, 15 and 16, and an 18-year-old man. The 17-year-old is being held in custody to appear in provincial court.

The investigation remains active, and investigators request that anyone with information to assist this investigation contact the RNC at 729-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can now provide information anonymously on the NL Crime Stoppers Website at www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app #SayItHere