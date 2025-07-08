Fair driving conditions across most of the province

Roads along the south coast of the province are wet due to some shower activity. Elsewhere, roads are bare and dry with good visibility.

The MV Flanders will continue on a load and go service for the remainder of the day. The last trips this evening will be approximately 5:00 p.m. off Bell Island and 6:00 p.m. off Portugal Cove.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. In Gander, Air Canada flights 1170 and 1171 are aborted. Flights in Deer Lake are on time.