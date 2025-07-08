Morning showers expected for Newfoundland

The weather today will largely be a carbon copy of Monday. Most areas will see a few showers this morning. The showers will clear from west to east across the Island. Most areas will see sun and cloud by this afternoon, the Avalon Peninsula will see showers end this afternoon, but will remain cloudy today. On the Northern Peninsula and in some regions in central Newfoundland, it will likely remain clear. Temperatures will range from 15 on the southwest coast to 25 in central.
Most of Labrador is seeing sunny skies this morning. Some clouds will build throughout the day. There is a chance of afternoon showers for coastal areas. Highs from 15 to 25 are expected.
