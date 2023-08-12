Pitts Memorial Drive near downtown St. John’s to be closed today and Sunday

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising the eastbound and westbound lanes of Pitts Memorial Drive from Bay Bulls Road to the CN Viaduct will close from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. today and again on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

The closure includes the westbound lane entrances to the viaduct via Hamilton Avenue, New Gower Street, and Job Street. Eastbound traffic will exit by Bay Bulls Road. The closure is necessary to complete work related to the removal and reinstallation of a culvert.

Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control measures and take an alternate route if possible.

Additional updates will also be provided on social media via @TI_GovNL and Facebook.