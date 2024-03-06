Photos released of vehicle believed to be involved in homicide in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove

Police have released photos of a vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

The victim was last seen in the area of Middleton Street in St. John’s. Investigators are looking to speak with any witnesses from this area who may have seen anything suspicious between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. yesterday (March 5).

Police are also seeking any video footage (CCTV, dash cameras, doorbell cameras) during the same time period, involving a blue, four-door, Hyundai Elantra that travelled from the east end of St. John’s between Middleton Street, and Liam Drive in Outer Cove where the woman was found deceased.

This was a targeted attack. There is no threat to public safety.

The RNC is urging anyone with information to contact the investigative team directly at 709-729-8285 or by email at [email protected]. To provide information anonymously, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.nlcrimestoppers.com.