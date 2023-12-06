Phone Service Interruptions coming for RCMP Burin detachment

Front counter services will be unavailable at the Burin Peninsula RCMP Detachment in Marystown from December 13-15, 2023, while staff prepare to move to the new Burin Peninsula RCMP Detachment. The new Detachment is located directly behind the current detachment on McGettigan Boulevard in Marystown.

There will also be an interruption in phone service to the local detachment on December 13, 2023, which is expected to last a day or two. To contact an officer with the local detachment during this time, please call 709-279-3001 and press either option 1 or 2, depending on the urgency of your matter. These calls will be answered by the RCMP Operational Communications Centre in St. John’s and actioned appropriately. During this time, option 3, which is usually used to reach the local detachment, will not be operable. For emergencies, please continue to call 911.

All policing services will resume at the new Detachment on Monday, December 18, 2023