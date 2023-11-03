Overnight rollover sends two to hospital

A single-vehicle crash early Friday morning sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Columbus Drive and Captain Whelan Drive at about 1:00 a.m. following the crash. The driver of a westbound SUV lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a traffic light pole. The vehicle then rolled over, coming to rest on its side.

Firefighters assisted the two occupants of the vehicle through the rear window. Both individuals were taken to hospital with what were described as minor injuries. The SUV sustained significant damage.

Personnel with the City of St. John’s were called to assist with cleanup. With debris from both the SUV and the broken traffic light strewn across the road, the eastbound lanes of Columbus Drive were closed in the area until the scene could be cleared.