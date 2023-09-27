Osborne to speak at Atlantic Social Impact Exchange Summit

Minister of Health and Community Services Tom Osborne will speak at the Atlantic Social Impact Exchange Summit today to discuss health care, social well-being and health care transformation and innovation in the province.

The event takes place at the Delta Hotel in St. John’s at 10:00 a.m.

The summit started on Monday and concludes today. It brings together innovators from Atlantic Canada’s social impact ecosystem. It also aims to establish a roadmap for collaboration going forward for the region.