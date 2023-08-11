NOAA forecasters increase Atlantic hurricane season prediction

Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has released an updated Atlantic Hurricane season forecast. NOAA predicts a near-normal level of activity to an above-normal level of activity.

Ocean temperatures in the Atlantic are at record-warm levels. This, combined with atmospheric conditions, are likely to counterbalance the ongoing El Nino event.

NOAA predicts 14 to 21 named storms this year, 6 to 11 could become hurricanes, and 2 to 5 of those, could become major hurricanes.

These updated ranges include storms that have already formed this season. So far this year, there have been five storms. The next named storm will be Emily. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.