S’Myelin Warriors and Critters N Things Team Up for the “Paws for MS” 

On Saturday, May 11 the S’Myelin Warriors community group, in collaboration with Critters N Things, will host the “Paws for MS” walk in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

All proceeds from the event go towards helping those affected by chronic illnesses manage their mental health. Illnesses like MS can have a profound impact on mental health, contributing to feelings of isolation, depression, and anxiety.

The walk gets underway at Critters N’ Things in Mount Pearl. The registration fee is $10.00. The 5-kilometre walk with pets will be followed by a celebration and informational booths about MS and mental health hosted by Critters N Things.