Formal Hearings to be held in Sheshatshiu next month

The Commissioners of the Inquiry Respecting the Treatment, Experiences and Outcomes of Innu in the Child Protection System are convening two weeks of Formal Hearings at the Sheshatshiu Ussiniun Youth Centre in June.

The first will take place from June 3 to 7, and the second, from June 24 to 28.

These hearings will provide an opportunity for the Commissioners to hear from witnesses about Innu health and well-being, Innu history, and the impact of child welfare in Innu communities.

Clinical mental health supports will be available.