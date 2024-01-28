No serious injuries after driver strikes parked car; one taken into custody

One person was taken into police custody following an overnight crash in the west end of St. John’s.

Emergency crews were called to Diamond Marsh Drive shortly before midnight after the driver of a sedan drove into the back of a parked car. The force of the crash moved the parked vehicle roughly fifteen metres, leaving a trail of debris on the roadway.

The driver of the sedan, who was reportedly uninjured, was taken into police custody. It was unknown at the time if charges were laid.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating.