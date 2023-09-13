NL Search and Rescue Association hosts National Search and Rescue Conference

The Newfoundland and Labrador Search and Rescue Association will be hosting this year’s national SARScene search and rescue conference.

Events begin on Thursday, September 14 with search and rescue exercises at the Rotary Sunshine Park in St. Philips. The conference is scheduled to begin at the Delta Hotel on Friday and will continue through the weekend with various presentations.

Participation in the conference is open to any interested parties, departments, or organizations concerned with search and rescue, including members of the private sector, all levels of government, and non-governmental organizations.