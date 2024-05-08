Funding Will Facilitate Water and Sewer Upgrades in the Town of Salmon Cove

A joint investment of approximately $300,000 by the Provincial Government and the Town of Salmon Cove will support water and sewer system upgrades under the Municipal Capital Works Program.

The project involves sewer connection for homes in the Pine Grove Avenue area, along with upgrades to the existing water system. On Ruben Penney Lane, upgrades will be made to the existing water line and a new sewer line and fire hydrants will be installed.

The Municipal Capital Works program fosters the development of cost-shared projects for many types of municipal infrastructure. Typical projects include water and wastewater treatment, seawalls, roads, recreational facilities, town halls and fire halls.

Funding is cost-shared between provincial and municipal governments and is available to municipalities, local service districts and Inuit Community Governments. More information on initiatives to facilitate and build on municipal capital works throughout the province can be found here.