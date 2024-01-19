NL Health Services schedule virtual emergency rooms for this week

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services has advised the public of the following temporary changes to the availability of emergency services at several locations this weekend due to human resource challenges.

The Dr. Y.K. Jeon Kittiwake Health Centre in New-Wes-Valley is open from Friday at 9:00 a.m. until Sunday at 11:00 a.m. The Virtual ER will then be open from Sunday at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. before emergency services reopen at 3:00 p.m. until next Friday, January 26 at 8:00 a.m.

The Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton will have a Virtual ER from Friday at 8:00 a.m. until Saturday at 8:00 a.m. when emergency services reopen. Virtual ER services will also be in place starting Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. when emergency services resume until Friday morning.

The Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre in Baie Verte will operate as a Virtual ER on Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until Monday at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. and Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.

The A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre will be supported through a Virtual ER physician from Friday January 19 at 8:00 a.m. to Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.

NL Health Services reminds residents that 811 is available 24/7. For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.

For the most up-to-date information on temporary service closures throughout the province, please visit: https://nlhealthservices.ca/find-health-care/updates/.