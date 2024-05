Today, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons will sign a proclamation to recognize Stop Sexual Exploitation Week in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The event takes place at Thrive Community Youth Network in St. John’s at noon.

The event is hosted by the Coalition Against the Sexual Exploitation of Youth, a group of concerned professionals and experiential voices in the community who work together to address issues pertaining to the sexual exploitation of youth.