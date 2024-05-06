ECMA announces Music and Industry award winners

The East Coast Music Association Awards were handed out in Charlottetown on Sunday.

There was no shortage of award winners from this province.

The first batch of ECMA Award winners was announced Thursday evening, during the 36th annual East Coast Music Awards. Three classical awards were given out on Saturday at the Classical Showcase. The remaining Awards were presented on Sunday.

The award for Children Entertainer of the Year went to The Swinging Belles, Andrew Staniland – Blackwood Sketches took the award of classical composer of the Year, and Bill Brennan – Kaleidoscope – Music for Mallet Instruments was awarded the classical recording of the Year award.

Jason Benoit won the award for country recording of the year, Tim Baker won the award for folk recording of the year, and the award for global recording of the year went to Cuerpos.

The instrumental recording of the year award went to Flying Pooka. Tim Baker took home the solo Recording Artist of the Year award and the fan’s choice entertainer of the Year award went to the Derina Harvey Band.

There were two industry award winners from this province. Derrick Sturge – Pharos Music Inc. took home Artist Management of the Year and Zach Snow won the Media Person of the Year award.

Honourary award winners include Denis Parker and Pamela Morgan.