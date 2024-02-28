NL Health Services provides clarification on the services offered at Mundy Pond Road

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is providing some clarification on the services offered at the 50 Mundy Pond Road location in St. John’s.

The community walk-in clinic and harm reduction services continue to be offered at the site and have not moved. Those wishing to avail of the services should continue to do so by calling (709) 777-1706 to reach the walk-in clinic or (709) 777-1761 to contact harm reduction services.

The only change is the Family Care Team East, which has moved to a new permanent location at 39 Major’s Path. Family Care Team East patients can continue to call (709) 752-3500.