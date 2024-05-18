Trails, Tales, Tunes Festival returns to Norris Point

The organizers of the Trails, Tales, Tunes Festival are hosting the 18th running of the annual festival in Norris Point.

For 17 years, the festival has brought artists and visitors around the world to experience the magic and beauty of the Gros Morne region through song and story. The festival runs from May 17-26, 2024.



The schedule is now available, and tickets are on sale at www.trailstalestunes.ca. Festival veterans like Sherman Downey and Kacie Callahan, will welcome artists like David Francey, and well-known Newfoundland and Labrador artists such as The Once, Glen Tilley, Bill Rose, and Craig Young.

“Trails, Tales, Tunes is excited to welcome everyone back to Norris Point again for another exciting festival. The committee has once again pulled together an incredible schedule, jammed packed with talent and spread over a busy 10 days. There is something for everyone, probably a couple things for everyone. We are delighted once again to be a part of the kick-off for the visitor season in the region,” said TTT board of directors’ chair, Greg Knott.

Trails Tales Tunes is a celebration of songs, stories – some true, some made-up – and the love of nature, held annually in Norris Point in the heart of Gros Morne National Park. L Every year this festival helps launch the tourism season in the region, and local community’s welcome visitors and musicians, friends and family, from around the world.