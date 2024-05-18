Police issue road safety reminder for long weekend

Police are reminding motorists to drive safe this Victoria Day long weekend.

An increase in traffic is anticipated as residents mark the unofficial start of the summer season with a trip out of town.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution, obey posted speed limits, and drive according to the weather conditions. Impaired driving and aggressive driving behaviours, such as speeding, distracted driving and stunting, continue to put people at risk. Never get behind the wheel impaired and always maintain your focus.

Off-road vehicle use is a popular pastime here in our province, but remember if used improperly, these large machines could prove dangerous. Never operate an off-road vehicle impaired, wear protective equipment including a helmet and avoid operating in unfamiliar terrain. Riders under 16 years of age must be supervised.

If you suspect impaired driving or observe the unsafe operation of any vehicle, please call 911 or contact your local police detachment.