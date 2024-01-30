NL Health Services Partnership Pilots Discharge Planning Solution

NL Health Services has partnered with two strategic partners to develop and pilot a software and process solution to streamline and coordinate the discharge of alternative level of care patients.

DischargeHUB will determine how to optimize an alternative level of care that will allow patients to be discharged from hospital.

This pilot project is focused on patients who can safely be discharged back to their home. These patients may be equipped at home with specific equipment, such as oxygen and other home care requirements as needed.

Alternative level of care patients are those patients who no longer require acute care in a hospital setting but who are occupying a hospital bed while they await discharge or transfer to another facility such as long-term care, rehabilitation or other supports.

The program will be piloted at the Health Sciences Centre and St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital in St. John’s for six months.