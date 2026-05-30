Woman breaching her probation provides false name to officers

News May 30th, 2026

Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Empire Avenue in St. John’s around 4 p.m. Friday evening, May 29.

Officers recognized one of the female occupants who initially provided a false name. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

The 29-year-old female was arrested for failing to attend court, breach of a release order, and breach of probation. She was held to appear in court.