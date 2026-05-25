Virtual ER services at Green Bay Health Centre in Springdale

Health, News May 25th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public that emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician at Green Bay Health Centre in Springdale on:

Monday, May 25 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

When a virtual ER is operating: Residents can proceed to the ER at Green Bay Health Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department staff will be supported by a physician who will be available virtually.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

Other information:

NL Health Services’ Health Hub is available to ALL residents of Central Newfoundland who have non-emergent medical issues and do not have a family physician. Health Hub clinics are open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Hours of operation are dependent on physician availability. To reach the Health Hub, please call the Gander Medical Clinic at 709-381-0112 or 709-381-0338 or the Killick Clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor at 709-292-8404. Patients should expect an increase in wait times for both in person and virtual appointments at Health Hub sites.

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

health information; and

support in a mental health crisis.