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Dr. S. Beckley Health Centre to be supported by Virtual ER on Friday

Health, News

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services advises the public that emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician at Dr. S. Beckley Health Centre in Grand Bank on:

  • Friday, May 22 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
     

When a virtual ER is operating: Residents can proceed to the ER at Dr. S. Beckley Health Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department staff will be supported by a physician who will be available virtually.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine or click here.

Other information:

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

  • medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);
  • health information; and
  • support in a mental health crisis.

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