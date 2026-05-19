Temporary closure of emergency services in Lewisporte

Health, News May 19th, 2026

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services advises the public there will be a temporary closure of emergency services at the Lewisporte Health Centre from:

• Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 8:00 a.m.

In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to the nearest open emergency. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811.

Other information:

NL Health Services’ Health Hub is available to ALL residents of Central Newfoundland who have non-emergent medical issues and do not have a family physician. Health Hub clinics are open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Hours of operation are dependent on physician availability. To reach the Health Hub, please call the Gander Medical Clinic at 709-381-0112 or 709-381-0338 or the Killick Clinic in Grand Falls-Windsor at 709-292-8404. Patients should expect an increase in wait times for both in person and virtual appointments at Health Hub sites.

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

• medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments);

• health information; and

• support in a mental health crisis.

For more information, please visit: https://www.811healthline.ca/.

Virtual Primary Care is available to those who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner through video or phone call appointments. For more information, please visit: https://virtualcarenl.ca/virtual-primary-care/.