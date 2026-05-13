NL Health Services to provide update on CorCare

Health, News May 13th, 2026

NL Health Services will provide an update on the CorCare digital health information system on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. The CorCare system was launched less than a month ago with users reporting a number of issues with the new system.

An update on the rollout will be provided by interim CEO of NL Health Services, Ron Johnson. He will be joined by chief of staff and vice president of medical services, Dr. Gena Budgen. Dr. Andrew Hunt, a rural family and emergency medicine physician and site lead at the Notre Dame Bay Memorial Health Centre in Twillingate, will also be on hand for reporter questions.

Officials will provide an overview of the CorCare system, as well as an update on implementation since the system launched on April 25.