Tony Humby trial delayed again

Justice, News May 25th, 2026

The trial of a St. John’s man charged in one of the largest sexual assault cases in this province’s history was set to resume in Provincial Court today but was delayed once again.

Humby’s lawyer, Mark Gruchy, filed the request for a delay as he was in Corner Brook on Sunday, representing Dean Penney in his murder trail.

Gruchy stated that the Penney trail was a month over schedule, and he was not in a position to be ready for the Humby trial today. Humby and the crown were supportive in the decision, with the crown prosecutor stating Humby deserves a fair trail with counsel that is ready.

Tony Humby in Provincial Court in 2025

Tony Humby faces a startling 87 charges from 14 different complainants. The charges include sexual assault, sexual exploitation, making child pornography, and human trafficking. The charges stem from an investigation that began in 2022, though the alleged offences are believed to have occurred between 2004 and 2022.

It’s alleged that Humby and co-accused Bruce Escott, who were neighbours in St. John’s, worked together to sexually abuse and exploit teenaged boys and young men. Escott previously pleaded guilty to the charges against him, and was sentenced in early 2025 to 13 years in prison.

Humby has pleaded not guilty. His trail began in July of 2025 following a number of delays. New trial dates will be set on Thursday.