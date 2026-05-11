Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP seeking public assistance to identify theft suspect

Justice, News May 11th, 2026

Police are investigating a theft from a local grocery store last month and looking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect. On April 23, Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responded to a reported theft from Dominion on Cromer Avenue. An employee of the store provided video surveillance footage of an unknown man leaving the store after stealing over $150 worth of product.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the male suspect. He is described as a white male, seen wearing a blue and white toque, plaid coat, dark pants and white shoes.

If you know the identity of the man in the photo, or have information about this theft, please contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121.