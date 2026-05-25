Temperatures expected to drop over the next several days

News, NTV Weather Update May 25th, 2026

ST. JOHN’S/BONAVISTA

Today: Clearing this morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High 18 except 11 along parts of the coast. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Low plus 1.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind southeast 20 km/h. High plus 4 except 8 inland and where winds blow off the land. UV index 4 or moderate.

SOUTH COAST

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14 except 18 inland. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy this evening. Rain beginning overnight. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h overnight. Low plus 4.

Tuesday: Rain. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9. UV index 1 or low.

CENTRAL

Today: Mainly sunny. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low plus 2.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming east 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.

WEST COAST

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18 except 11 along the coast. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Low 6.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Showers beginning in the morning. Amount 2 to 4 mm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 10. UV index 2 or low.

NORTHERN PENINSULA

Today: Sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 8. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low zero.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Wind southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 6. UV index 5 or moderate.

HAPPY VALLEY/GOOSE BAY

Today: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near noon. High 17. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming south 20 this evening. Low 9.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High 17. UV index 4 or moderate.