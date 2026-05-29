Suspected World War II era artillery shell disposed by experts

News May 29th, 2026

The Canadian Armed Forces has completed its assessment of the military munition that was found near St. George’s Wednesday evening, and has deemed it safe to transport for disposal. Experts disposed of the item according to protocol in a safe and secure location.

Based on initial observations, the RCMP believe that the munition is likely a World War II era artillery shell, however, NTV News is awaiting confirmation from experts with the Canadian Armed Forces.

The munition was voluntarily turned over to the RCMP at the detachment on Oregon Drive in Stephenville, where the item was being stored. The detachment was closed to the public for a period of time but reopened today. While the item was in possession of the RCMP, officers were going door-to-door in the immediate area to advise residents of the risk and assist them in voluntarily evacuating the area, if it felt safer to do so.

While it doesn’t happen everyday, the RCMP is advising the public what to do if you encounter suspected military munition. Do not touch, move or disturb it. Leave the area, and contact your local police detachment immediately. The RCMP also said it’s important to know that military munitions can vary greatly in shape, size, markings, condition, and age. Even items that appear old, damaged or inactive should always be considered extremely dangerous.

Police are thanking residents and businesses in the area for their cooperation.