Food Fishery extended to seven days per week this summer in many parts of N.L.

News May 15th, 2026

Following a public survey that drew more than 9,500 responses, as well as science advice and stakeholder input, DFO will establish a Food Fishery season that will run from Memorial Day/Canada Day to Labour Day each year.

The fall fishery will also remain and will take place from the second last weekend in September to the last

weekend of September, annually.

For the first time, these dates are set by a fixed formula, so fishers can plan ahead to get on the water without waiting for an additional announcement from DFO, year-to-year.

Starting in 2026:

The Food Fishery in NAFO Divisions 2J3KL will be permitted seven days per week during the summer

period, reflecting the healthy status of Northen cod.

period, reflecting the healthy status of Northen cod. In NAFO Division 3Ps and Divisions 4R3Pn fishing will be permitted three days per week during the

summer period (Saturday to Monday), reflecting that these stocks remain in the critical zone.

o In 2026, the fall period will be September 19 to September 27.

summer period (Saturday to Monday), reflecting that these stocks remain in the critical zone. o In 2026, the fall period will be September 19 to September 27. The daily bag limit will remain at five groundfish per person in all areas.

The 15-fish per boat limit has been eliminated, simplifying rules and responding to longstanding public

feedback.

This new approach provides increased predictability and flexibility while continuing to support the long-term

sustainability of cod stocks.

Enforcement efforts will continue to focus on compliance, with particular attention to preventing illegal buying and

selling of recreationally caught fish. The Food Fishery is for personal use only, and cannot be sold.

The Department reminds food fishery participants to practice safe boating and check the weather before heading

out on the water this summer.