Churchill Falls MOU review to be released on Tuesday
The release of the report respecting the Memorandum of Understanding for a New Long-Term Energy Purchase and Development Initiative Between Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and Hydro-Québec, is coming early next week.
Media representatives are being invited to a special lock-in session ahead of the release of a major independent review into the proposed long-term energy agreement between Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and Hydro-Québec.
The report, examining the Memorandum of Understanding for a new long-term energy purchase and development initiative, will be released this coming Tuesday at the Confederation Building.
The news conference will begin at 12:30PM, NTV News will be there and have details as they become available.