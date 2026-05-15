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Churchill Falls MOU review to be released on Tuesday

News

The release of the report respecting the Memorandum of Understanding for a New Long-Term Energy Purchase and Development Initiative Between Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and Hydro-Québec, is coming early next week.

Media representatives are being invited to a special lock-in session ahead of the release of a major independent review into the proposed long-term energy agreement between Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro and Hydro-Québec.

The report, examining the Memorandum of Understanding for a new long-term energy purchase and development initiative, will be released this coming Tuesday at the Confederation Building.

The news conference will begin at 12:30PM, NTV News will be there and have details as they become available.

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