Springdale RCMP seeking public’s assistance to locate missing person Harlow Newman

Justice, News August 13th, 2026

Springdale RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating 13-year-old Harlow Newman. Police and family are concerned for her well-being and would like to speak with her as soon as possible.

She was last seen in Springdale at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12 and was wearing a pair of Zoo York branded black track pants, a pair of white Croc sandals, and a grey hoodie with the word “Broken,” in lime green coloured lettering.

Harlow Newman is approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 lbs, with black and blue shoulder length hair.