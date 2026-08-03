RNC appealing for information following hit-and-run collision

Justice, News August 3rd, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a scooter-vehicle collision that occurred in the west end of St. John’s. On July 29, police received a report of a collision involving a scooter and a vehicle that occurred at the intersection of Barachois Street at Tomkins Street at approximately 2 p.m. The vehicle, described as a white SUV, did not remain at the scene where the 12-year-old scooter operator received non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area in the lead up to or immediately following the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.