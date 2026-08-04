RNC in Corner Brook arrest impaired driver

Justice, News August 4th, 2026

The RNC arrested a female for impaired driving in the Corner Brook region.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, an officer observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Grenfell Drive. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop however, the operator fled.

A short while later the occupied vehicle was located on Phillip Drive, where officers determined it had collided with three parked vehicles. Accident Investigation was engaged to assist in the ongoing investigation.

The 35-year-old female driver failed roadside testing. She was arrested and subsequently charged with impaired driving and operating over the legal limit. Her vehicle was impounded and license suspended. She was released to appear in court at a later date.

RNC Collision Reconstructionists are seeking any witnesses or video footage (CCTV, dash-camera, cell phone) from the area around the time of the collisions. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100.