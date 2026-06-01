Snow, rain, fog and wind all on the radar for much of the island today
ST. JOHN’S/BONAVISTA
Today: Snow except rain along the coast. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Snowfall amount 5 cm except rainfall amount 10 mm along the coast. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Snow or rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or drizzle. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Temperature steady near plus 1.
Tuesday: Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High plus 5 except 9 inland. UV index 4 or moderate.
SOUTH COAST
Today: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 5.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon. High 7. UV index 5 or moderate.
CENTRAL
Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle or flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 overnight. Low minus 1.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.
WEST COAST
Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 10. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight: A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 4.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.
NORTHERN PENINSULA
Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 7. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 before morning. Low plus 1.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 8. UV index 5 or moderate.
HAPPY VALLEY/GOOSE BAY
Today: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.
Ryan Harding will have the latest details at Noon, 5:30 and 6 on NTV.