Snow, rain, fog and wind all on the radar for much of the island today

News, NTV Weather Update June 1st, 2026

ST. JOHN’S/BONAVISTA

Today: Snow except rain along the coast. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Snowfall amount 5 cm except rainfall amount 10 mm along the coast. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 this morning. Temperature steady near plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Snow or rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or drizzle. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 near midnight. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tuesday: Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High plus 5 except 9 inland. UV index 4 or moderate.

SOUTH COAST

Today: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 5.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h near noon. High 7. UV index 5 or moderate.

CENTRAL

Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle or flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 20 overnight. Low minus 1.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.

WEST COAST

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this morning. High 10. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 4.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.

NORTHERN PENINSULA

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 7. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Wind becoming northwest 20 before morning. Low plus 1.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late in the afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 8. UV index 5 or moderate.

HAPPY VALLEY/GOOSE BAY

Today: Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 9. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries overnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 1.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries early in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 14. UV index 5 or moderate.

Ryan Harding will have the latest details at Noon, 5:30 and 6 on NTV.