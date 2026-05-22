Sheshatshiu RCMP seeking public’s assistance to locate Mary Rich

Justice, News May 22nd, 2026

Police in Sheshatshiu are asking for the public’s help locating 39-year-old Mary Josette Rich.

Rich was last seen on Thursday May 21 at about 6:00 p.m. in the Sheshatshiu area, but she is known to frequent Happy Valley-Goose Bay. Police and family are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Rich stands approximately 5’ 6” tall and weighs about 190 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a hoodie described as pink and red in colour.

Anyone with information about Mary Rich’s current location is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700 immediately.