Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee now accepting nominations for Hall of Fame

News, Sports April 18th, 2026

The Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee is now accepting nominations for 2026 inductees into the Royal St. John’s Regatta Hall of Fame.

“Remembering our history and recognizing those who have given to the Royal St. John’s Regatta, not only honours our past, but inspires our future”, said Royal St. John’s Regatta Committee President, Keith White. “I encourage community members to nominate those who have contributed to fixed seat rowing in a meaningful way and look forward to celebrating our 2026 inductees.”

The objectives of the Hall of Fame are to:

To recognize, honour and pay tribute to individuals or crews on the basis of ability, sportsmanship, character and achievement or extra-ordinary distinction in fixed seat rowing, whether amateur or professional;

To recognize, honour and pay tribute to those individuals, groups or associations who have given distinguished service and who have made a major contribution to the development and advancement of fixed seat rowing in Newfoundland; and

To encourage the development of all aspects of fixed seat rowing by permanently recording the achievements and history of such individuals, groups, associations, or crews.

Nominations are open in the following categories:

· Rower/Crew

· Coach/Coxswain

· Builder

“It is the honour of the Hall of Fame Committee to recognize those distinguished individuals who have contributed in the most significant of ways to the Royal St. John’s Regatta,” said Hall of Fame Committee Chair, Don Kelly. “Each year we are reminded of the countless ways individuals have given of themselves in the name of the sport and event they love.”