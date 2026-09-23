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RNC make two arrests for theft in separate St. John’s incidents

Justice, News

The RNC has arrested two men for theft in separate St. John’s incidents on Tuesday.

Just after 9:00 a.m., police were approached by staff members who reported a theft from a downtown St. John’s business.

After receiving a description of the accused, officers located a male and, following a foot chase, he was arrested. The 26-year-old man was held for court to face charges of theft under $5000.

Then, shortly after 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shoplifter at an east end business. After an investigation, police located and arrested a 32-year-old man. He was held for court to face charges of theft under $5000, breach of a court order and breach of probation.

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