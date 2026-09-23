RNC make two arrests for theft in separate St. John’s incidents

Justice, News September 23rd, 2026

The RNC has arrested two men for theft in separate St. John’s incidents on Tuesday.

Just after 9:00 a.m., police were approached by staff members who reported a theft from a downtown St. John’s business.

After receiving a description of the accused, officers located a male and, following a foot chase, he was arrested. The 26-year-old man was held for court to face charges of theft under $5000.

Then, shortly after 10:00 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shoplifter at an east end business. After an investigation, police located and arrested a 32-year-old man. He was held for court to face charges of theft under $5000, breach of a court order and breach of probation.