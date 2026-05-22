RNC make arrest following home invasion

Justice, News May 22nd, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested a man following a home invasion in the west end of St. John’s.

Police responded to a call shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday where they found a home had been vandalized by an intruder; there were no injuries. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival. The 35-year-old accused was arrested in a commercial area this afternoon. He is facing charges of:

· Break and enter with intent

· Robbery with violence

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Mischief

· Breaches

The accused will appear in court today.