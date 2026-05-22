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RNC make arrest following home invasion

Justice, News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has arrested a man following a home invasion in the west end of St. John’s.

Police responded to a call shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday where they found a home had been vandalized by an intruder; there were no injuries. The suspect had fled prior to police arrival. The 35-year-old accused was arrested in a commercial area this afternoon. He is facing charges of:

·         Break and enter with intent

·         Robbery with violence

·         Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

·         Mischief

·         Breaches

The accused will appear in court today.

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