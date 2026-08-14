RNC lay charges following motorcycle collision

Justice, News August 14th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has laid charges following a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Mount Pearl. Today, at approximately 12:45 a.m., police initiated a traffic stop with a motorcycle conveying two people at the intersection of Topsail Road and Dunn’s Road. The motorcycle fled, and in the interest of public safety the officers did not pursue. Minutes later officers located the same motorcycle heavily damaged on the roadway near Blackmarsh Road.

The 26-year-old male driver refused to provide a roadside sample for suspected impaired driving. Both he and the 22-year-old female passenger were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. RNC Collision Reconstructionists were engaged to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The 26-year-old driver was charged with dangerous driving, flight from police, and refusal. His licence was suspended and the vehicle seized. He was released to appear in court on a later date.