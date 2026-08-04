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Deer Lake RCMP seeking to locate missing person Perry Green

Justice, News

Deer Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating 68-year-old Perry Green. Police, his family and loved ones are all concerned for his health and well-being.

Green was last heard from at approximately 8:00 a.m. on Monday Aug. 3. His family believed he was travelling between Port aux Basques and St. John’s, however he did not arrive. He was then reported as missing to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC).

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. on August 4 (Tuesday), Deer Lake RCMP located Green’s vehicle unoccupied in the Birchy Narrows area. Deer Lake Regional Search and Rescue (GSAR) and RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS) have both been engaged in a search of the area.

Green is a Caucasian man with blue eyes, he stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Anyone with information about the current location of Perry Green is asked to contact Deer Lake RCMP at 709-635-2173, or call their local police detachment.

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