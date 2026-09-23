RNC charge teen with stunting

Justice, News September 23rd, 2026

The RNC has charged the driver of an antique corvette for stunting at a car rally in St. John’s.

Police responded to a traffic complaint on Kenmount Road on Thursday, Sept. 17 around 8:30 p.m. after a vehicle was observed doing donuts narrowly missing oncoming traffic.

Following an investigation by RNC Traffic Services, a 17-year-old male from Paradise has been criminally charged with dangerous driving. He was also ticketed for stunting and had his license suspended. The accused will appear in court at a later date.

The RNC is working with the Newfoundland Antique and Classic Car Club and will have an increased presence at upcoming car gatherings to deter and detect unsafe driving and ensure public safety.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report dangerous driving directly to police by calling 911.