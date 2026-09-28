RNC charge E-Bike operator with impaired driving

Justice, News September 28th, 2026

The RNC has charged a Halfway Point man with impaired driving an electric dirtbike.

Police received a report that a man was causing a disturbance at a business in downtown Corner Brook Thursday night (Sept. 24) before eventually fleeing on an electric dirtbike. Officers located the machine nearby and attempted a traffic stop but the operator refused to comply and fled from police. A pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety.

Shortly afterwards, officers located the 34-year-old driver on a dead-end road off of Valley Road where he was arrested after a brief struggle. Michael Greene refused to provide a breath sample and subsequently is facing charges of:

Impaired driving

Refusal

Flight from police

Assaulting a police officer

Uttering threats

Resisting arrest

He was held for court.