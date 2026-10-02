RNC arrest female for armed robbery

Justice, News October 2nd, 2026

The RNC has arrested a woman for an armed robbery in St. John’s. On Aug. 4, police responded to an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Aberdeen Avenue. The suspect presented a weapon, demanded jewelry from an employee and fled the area with over $16,000 of merchandise before officers arrived.

Yesterday (Oct. 1), officers of the RNC General Investigation Unit arrested a 51-year-old St. John’s woman for:

using a firearm in committing robbery

using a firearm or imitation in the commission of an offence

carelessly using a firearm

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

disguise with intent.

She will appear in court on a late date.